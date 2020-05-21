Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

