Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 38,134 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,619 call options.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.99. 7,176,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,967. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.59.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

