Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 3,921 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Broadcom by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,494 shares of company stock worth $34,947,312. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.80. The stock had a trading volume of 812,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.59. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

