Trust Co. of Virginia VA Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,052. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $100.40 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $354.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

