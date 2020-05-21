Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,025 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,491. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.94. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

