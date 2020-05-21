Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $12.28 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,333 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.0% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,662,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,615,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

