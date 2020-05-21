Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

