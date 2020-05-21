Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,442 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.5% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 201,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,112 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 47.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 218,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.99. 4,282,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,252,668. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

