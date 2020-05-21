Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $3.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,162. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

