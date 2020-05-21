Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 10,103 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 2.0% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $322,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 94,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 947.1% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.70. 1,495,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

