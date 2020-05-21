Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 2,592 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $120.54. 920,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.59.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

