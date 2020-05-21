Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 4,155 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 22,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.97. 4,387,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,872,046. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

