Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 735 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,850,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,257,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,733,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,530,563. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

