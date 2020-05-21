Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 798 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.09. 1,909,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.51. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

