Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 411,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.