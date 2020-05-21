UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Position Raised by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $288.74. 243,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $274.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.