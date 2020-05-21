Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Reduced by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,997,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,211,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.