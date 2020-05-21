Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,694. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.