Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.9% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 65,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 118,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 234,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,521. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

