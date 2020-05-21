Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $20,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after buying an additional 2,160,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,327,000 after buying an additional 156,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 192,701 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.25. 7,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

