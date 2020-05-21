Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,292. Walmart has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

