Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.88.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,292. Walmart has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.
In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
