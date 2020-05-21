Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.8% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

CMCSA traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $38.65. 8,377,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,154,340. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

