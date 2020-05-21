Wrapmanager Inc. Has $718,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 45.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 397,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after buying an additional 30,440 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 797,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,885,000 after buying an additional 51,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 349,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,793. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

