Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Nike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 196,417 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,067,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Nike by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Nike by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.87. The company had a trading volume of 310,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

