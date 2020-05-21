Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $297.34. 2,052,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

