Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 5,021 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,198,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.84. 259,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,223. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

