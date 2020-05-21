Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 579 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $103.57. The stock had a trading volume of 127,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,256. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average of $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,575. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

