Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.91. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. 157,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,270. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49. Duke Energy has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,213 shares of company stock worth $1,652,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

