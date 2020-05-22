3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.36. 983,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,081. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

