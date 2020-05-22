4,900 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.4% of Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 28,861 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 113,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PEP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.92. 1,832,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

