Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.89.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $193.48. The stock had a trading volume of 691,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average of $191.60. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.