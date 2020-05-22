Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $273,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.49.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,855,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,441,624. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

