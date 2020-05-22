Alambic Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded up $10.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,131,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $363.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.41.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.