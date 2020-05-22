Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.32.

BABA stock traded down $11.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,807,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,859,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

