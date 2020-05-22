Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Shell Asset Management Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,398.95. The stock had a trading volume of 531,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,928. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,279.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,331.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

