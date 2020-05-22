Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 62 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,400.54. The stock had a trading volume of 61,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,928. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,279.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,331.21. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $960.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

