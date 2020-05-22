American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,960 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.72. 327,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

