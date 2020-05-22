Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.01. 1,223,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,056. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.08. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

