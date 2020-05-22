Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 336 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,588,711,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $560,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,474,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $342,978,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,680 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.31. The stock had a trading volume of 354,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.42. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

