Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 168 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $3,348,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $96.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

