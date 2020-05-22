Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,316,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,474,470. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.