Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,168,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.86. The stock had a trading volume of 871,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,954. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.88. The company has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

