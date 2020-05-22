Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $456,000 Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $112.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $280.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

