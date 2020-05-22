Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $6.88 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 62 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,401.76. 62,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,928. The company has a market cap of $960.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,279.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,331.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

