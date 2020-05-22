Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

QCOM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 258,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,994,515. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.