Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 2,806 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 60.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 59.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 34.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $200,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.87 and its 200-day moving average is $303.33.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.