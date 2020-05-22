Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 46,232 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,232 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up approximately 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -627.42 and a beta of 1.56. Kornit Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

