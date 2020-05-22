Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK traded up $18.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.40. 6,430,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.75 and a 200-day moving average of $142.08. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at $26,775,029.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,607 shares of company stock worth $13,184,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.74.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

