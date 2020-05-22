Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 6,078 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.68.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.24. 739,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

