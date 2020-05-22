Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,707,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 382,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,224,000 after buying an additional 139,403 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,713,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,598,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11,270.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 53,537 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

IBB stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,264. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $136.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day moving average is $117.50.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

